Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and have sold 54,942 shares worth $1,607,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

