Unslashed Finance Price Hits $0.23 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $44,567.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.63 or 0.07047182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,616.05 or 1.00287093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

