Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 128,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 10,632,939 shares.The stock last traded at $114.84 and had previously closed at $125.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,656,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $51,553,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

