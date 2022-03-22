Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.32. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Ur-Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.
