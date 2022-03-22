Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.32. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 188,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,861,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,171 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 8,817,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 229,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,755,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

