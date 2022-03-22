UWM (NYSE:UWMC) versus Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Head-To-Head Comparison

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get UWM alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UWM and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 7 2 0 2.22 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

UWM presently has a consensus price target of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 62.54%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 3.31% 24.62% 4.32% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UWM and Farmhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.97 billion 0.14 $98.44 million $0.67 6.84 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Volatility and Risk

UWM has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UWM beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About Farmhouse (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.