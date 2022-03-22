Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VLNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $2.41 on Friday. Valens has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLNS. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

