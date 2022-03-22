Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

VLO opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

