Validity Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00008569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and $147,668.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002395 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.00249230 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,536,366 coins and its circulating supply is 4,534,173 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

