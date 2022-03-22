VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.75

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.53, with a volume of 3845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,197,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

