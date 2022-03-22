VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.75

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.53, with a volume of 3845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,197,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

