Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 973,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 273,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 183,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 168,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,111,840. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

