Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.79. 257,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,844. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $221.83 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.63 and a 200-day moving average of $251.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

