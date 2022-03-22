Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $195.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.54. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

