Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

