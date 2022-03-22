Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $155.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

