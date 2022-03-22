Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,505. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

