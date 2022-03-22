VeChain (VET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $311.10 Million

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $311.10 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qredo (QRDO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007071 BTC.

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009732 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

