Verasity (VRA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.76 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Verasity has a total market cap of $94.98 million and $47.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

