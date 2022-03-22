Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,626 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

