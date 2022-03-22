Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 8,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $293.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

