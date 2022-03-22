Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $250.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

