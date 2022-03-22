Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Stake Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 38.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veru by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veru by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Veru by 82.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veru by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

VERU stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $406.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

