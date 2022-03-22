Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vigil Neuroscience.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIGL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
About Vigil Neuroscience (Get Rating)
Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
