Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 1,501.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $5,406,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,303. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

