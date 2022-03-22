Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,210.5% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $217.04 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.47.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.