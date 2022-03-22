Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.47. 6,257,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,800,642. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.47.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

