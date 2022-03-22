Vislink Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,284 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the typical volume of 486 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vislink Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 63,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 7,177.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the second quarter worth $424,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VISL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 104,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,460. Vislink Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

