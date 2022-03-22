Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.60. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 3,070 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $723.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

