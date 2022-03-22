Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

