VITE Reaches Market Cap of $27.18 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, VITE has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $27.18 million and $66.41 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 502,930,392 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

