vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

