vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.79.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
