Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $15.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $31.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

WVE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 5,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.57. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

