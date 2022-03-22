Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

