Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $460.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 297.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

