Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 16,005 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.