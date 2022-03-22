Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 6,836 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.