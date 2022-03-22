Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 9,736 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

