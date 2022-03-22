Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

NYSE:HSY opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $153.94 and a 12 month high of $216.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

