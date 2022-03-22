Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $466.87 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.95 and its 200 day moving average is $640.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

