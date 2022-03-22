Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 713 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 82,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

NYSE APD opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

