Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.91 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

