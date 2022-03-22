Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 220 to SEK 190. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 142 to CHF 140. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 165 to SEK 160.

3/16/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 180.

3/11/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 148 to SEK 133. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

2/10/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

HNNMY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,710. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

