Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Weibo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 197.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WB traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,725. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

