Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.58 and last traded at $53.54. Approximately 242,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,523,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.