Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:EHI opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
