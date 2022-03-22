Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:EHI opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

