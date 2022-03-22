Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of PAI opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $17.41.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.