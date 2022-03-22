Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PAI opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the period. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.