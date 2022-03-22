Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million.
Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.
In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 397,712 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
See Also
