Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$61.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$64.63. The firm has a market cap of C$27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 45,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.26, for a total transaction of C$2,798,009.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,866,135.96. Also, Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,796 shares of company stock worth $6,046,318.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

