WhiteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.99 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $393.01 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00078713 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016545 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000964 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

