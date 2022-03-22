Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 132 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 269.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.29 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.