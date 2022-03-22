Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 326.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

